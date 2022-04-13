Colorado police officer stabbed multiple times, suspect in custody

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado police officer is recovering from surgery after he was stabbed multiple times this week.

The attack was carried out on Officer Allan Fischer in Wheat Ridge Wednesday morning. According to Wheat Ridge Police, Officer Fischer was responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle that had damaged a fence in the 11000 block of W. 44th Avenue. When Officer Fischer and another officer tried to make contact with the driver of a UHaul truck that was reportedly stolen, police say the suspect stabbed Fischer multiple times. The other officer was able to take the suspect, identified as Andre Jones, into custody.

“Family is with him and they have asked for privacy,” police wrote on Twitter. “The outpouring of concern and support means a great to him and to WRPD. Please continue to send him your best wishes for a full recovery.”

Jones is expected to face charged attempted murder and first-degree assault.

