Advertisement

Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance

Chris Tucker surprised Ola High School choir students by donating to their Carnegie Hall performance days before their balance was due. (Credit: Kate Evans)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Gray News) - Comedian Chris Tucker surprised a high school choir program invited to perform at Carnegie Hall by helping them reach their goal of $201,579.25.

Tucker showed up at Ola High School on Wednesday to let the students know that the Chris Tucker Foundation was paying off the rest of the balance the choir needed to travel to New York City for their performance.

The program’s director, Mindy Forehand, posted a video on Facebook saying that the comedian “brought my kids a check for the Carnegie Hall balance.” The balance is due Friday.

“His quick action was an answer to prayer,” teacher Melissa Stroup said.

The high school announced their invitation to perform in February 2020. They have worked on raising the money through fundraisers and other events since then but still came up short.

Earlier this week, the choir still needed more than $16,000, according to their GoFundMe page.

Their performance is scheduled for June 20.

“These students will never forget his gift or that very teachable moment to carry with them,” Stroup said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Police investigation.
Murder investigation underway in Colorado Springs for the death of Daxcimo Ceja
Stabbing investigation in Colorado SPrings 4/13/22.
Victim seriously injured as Colorado Springs police investigate a stabbing
On the left Officer Fischer is pictured on Oct. 31, 2021 giving a child a tour of the...
Colorado police officer stabbed multiple times, suspect in custody
Aerial view of the Bent's Old Fort Fire burn scar on April 13, 2022.
Firefighters save historic structure, gain containment on grass fires burning in Bent and Otero counties

Latest News

A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast. The Russian Defense Ministry said...
Russian military’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks
Fire in Teller County 4/14/22.
Fire burning north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon, mandatory evacuation notice issued
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Laurel softball umpire Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire...
Softball umpire speaks after parent attack leaves her with severe nerve damage
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty