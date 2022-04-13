Advertisement

Bryant gets his first RBIs for Rockies in 4-1 win at Texas

The Rockies improve to 4-1, tied for best 5-game start in franchise history.
COLORADO ROCKIES
COLORADO ROCKIES(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:19 PM MDT
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Kris Bryant got his first two RBIs in a Colorado uniform and the Rockies stretched their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Bryant had a go-ahead RBI double in the third inning, and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh Tuesday night. The four-time All-Star is five games into a $182 million, seven-year contract. Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies. New Texas shortstop Corey Seager was robbed of what would have been his first homer. Center fielder Randal Grichuk made a leaping catch at the wall with two on to end the fifth inning.

4/12/2022 9:20:30 PM (GMT -6:00)

