Advertisement

Wrong way driver crashes into Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy

No one is injured following a crash that involved a wrong way river and a deputy Monday night.
No one is injured following a crash that involved a wrong way river and a deputy Monday night.(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:06 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No one is injured following a crash that involved a wrong way river and a deputy Monday night.

Adam’s County Sheriff’s got a call from Colorado State Patrol for assistance with a wrong way driver on I-70 near mile marker 378 just after 11 p.m. The driver was reportedly going west in the eastbound lanes at highway speeds.

Deputies headed to the area and “eastbound traffic was able to be stopped at mile marker 310 to hopefully avoid a head on collision”. Over a dozen vehicles were reportedly stopped as the driver approached.

In a post, The Adams County Sheriffs Office says, “One deputy bravely put himself and his vehicle in harms way ahead of the stopped vehicles to intercept the incoming vehicle and allowed himself to be struck so the other vehicles would not be hit”. The impact pushed both vehicles over 140 feet and into the front if a stopped semi-truck.

Thankfully, the deputy and the driver, and anyone else on the interstate suffered any major injuries. Both the deputy and driver were treated by medical as a precaution.

Crews on scene say, “there is no doubt that without the deputy’s quick action and bravery several vehicles would have been struck at high speeds and lives would have been lost”.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Crash involving a pedestrian.
Female pedestrian hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School in Colorado Springs
Red light cameras graphic.
2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18

Latest News

A Colorado Springs restaurant is asking the public for help with identifying a man they say...
WATCH: Colorado Springs attempted robbery caught on camera
The Bent's Fort and Fort Lyon fires burned several thousand acres.
WATCH - Southern Colorado ravaged by wildfires
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Nate Springer
New president and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado announced
Police investigation.
Murder investigation underway in Colorado Springs for the death of Daxcimo Ceja