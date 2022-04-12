Wrong way driver crashes into Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No one is injured following a crash that involved a wrong way river and a deputy Monday night.

Adam’s County Sheriff’s got a call from Colorado State Patrol for assistance with a wrong way driver on I-70 near mile marker 378 just after 11 p.m. The driver was reportedly going west in the eastbound lanes at highway speeds.

Deputies headed to the area and “eastbound traffic was able to be stopped at mile marker 310 to hopefully avoid a head on collision”. Over a dozen vehicles were reportedly stopped as the driver approached.

In a post, The Adams County Sheriffs Office says, “One deputy bravely put himself and his vehicle in harms way ahead of the stopped vehicles to intercept the incoming vehicle and allowed himself to be struck so the other vehicles would not be hit”. The impact pushed both vehicles over 140 feet and into the front if a stopped semi-truck.

Thankfully, the deputy and the driver, and anyone else on the interstate suffered any major injuries. Both the deputy and driver were treated by medical as a precaution.

Crews on scene say, “there is no doubt that without the deputy’s quick action and bravery several vehicles would have been struck at high speeds and lives would have been lost”.

