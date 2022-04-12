Winds near 90mph cause travel restrictions for truckers in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) placed a high wind restriction on drivers of high profile vehicles in southern Colorado on Tuesday. This came as winds nearly reached 90 miles per hour around Walsenburg.

This was in place near the New Mexico state line. Truckers were told they were prohibited from driving on the interstate from the state line to the El Paso County and Pueblo County line.

The restriction was in place for Las Animas, Huerfano and Pueblo Counties.

The high winds impacted drivers around Walsenburg. Some trucks were heavily damaged after being blown over by the winds, while other drivers pulled over to wait for safer conditions.

“It’s scary,” Dennis Jones, a truck driver, said. “I saw [a diesel truck] go over about 10 miles back. I saw the trailer get blown off the road. It scared me, I’m not gonna lie.”

Jones said he’s taking things slow, keeping an eye on conditions with a navigation app on his phone. He also said he’s prepared to have to stop and wait for winds to die down.

“The winds are brutal. I despise the wind more than any of the other weather elements, the winds are the worst,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.