Residents able to return home following mandatory evacuations due to El Paso County Wildland fire

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents are able to return home after mandatory evacuations were put in place for a wildland fire in El Paso County Tuesday morning. Crews were able to contain the fire burning near Big Springs Road and South Calhan Highway.

The one-mile evacuation notice was lifted around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and residents were allowed to return home.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office sent notice of the fire just before 5:30 a.m Tuesday.

Tri-County Fire Protection District is the main agency working the fire.

UPDATE. Wildland fire in 3000 block S. Calhan Hwy has been contained. 1-mile mandatory evac has been lifted. Residents are free to return/remain home. https://t.co/hCu1J4T1Kr pic.twitter.com/aSt2oPnT2D — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.