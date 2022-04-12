Advertisement

Residents able to return home following mandatory evacuations due to El Paso County Wildland fire

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:36 AM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents are able to return home after mandatory evacuations were put in place for a wildland fire in El Paso County Tuesday morning. Crews were able to contain the fire burning near Big Springs Road and South Calhan Highway.

The one-mile evacuation notice was lifted around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and residents were allowed to return home.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office sent notice of the fire just before 5:30 a.m Tuesday.

Tri-County Fire Protection District is the main agency working the fire.

