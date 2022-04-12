WATCH: Colorado Springs leaders provide update on progress regarding affordable housing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, city leaders provided an update on the progress that’s been made when it comes to affordable housing in Colorado Springs.

The city also announced its designation as a “Home America” city. This comes as Community Development Week gets underway this week. The month of April is also Fair Housing Month.

The city will held its news conference at City Hall, located on 107 N. Nevada Ave.

Speakers in attendance included:

Mayor John Suthers, Colorado Springs

Dominique Jackson, HUD Regional Administrator

Steve Posey, Community Development Director

Beth Roalstad, Executive Director, Homeward Pikes Peak

