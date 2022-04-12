Vehicle goes off embankment in Colorado Springs, 1 party trapped

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently working to get one person out of a vehicle crash. Crews responded to the area near Pikes Peak Avenue and Wasatch Avenue in Downtown Colorado Springs. The crash reportedly happened around 1 or 2 a.m. Tuesday, but the call didn’t come in until 7 a.m.

Crews on scene tell 11 News the driver went through a fence and down the embankment, coming to rest against a big tree. The man involved has minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

CSFD’s Heavy Rescue team is on scene and are setting up for a technical rescue. The cause of the crash is still undetermined.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingtrapped traffic accident at 555 E Pikes Peak Ave. One vehicle down over an embankment with a trapped party. CSFD’s Heavy Rescue team along with E1 and T1 are setting up for a technical rescue. pic.twitter.com/YLp8sc8alt — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.