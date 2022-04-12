Advertisement

Vehicle goes off embankment in Colorado Springs, 1 party trapped

Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently working to get one person out of a vehicle crash.
Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently working to get one person out of a vehicle crash.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:36 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently working to get one person out of a vehicle crash. Crews responded to the area near Pikes Peak Avenue and Wasatch Avenue in Downtown Colorado Springs. The crash reportedly happened around 1 or 2 a.m. Tuesday, but the call didn’t come in until 7 a.m.

Crews on scene tell 11 News the driver went through a fence and down the embankment, coming to rest against a big tree. The man involved has minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

CSFD’s Heavy Rescue team is on scene and are setting up for a technical rescue. The cause of the crash is still undetermined.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Crash involving a pedestrian.
Female pedestrian hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School in Colorado Springs
Red light cameras graphic.
2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18

Latest News

A Colorado Springs restaurant is asking the public for help with identifying a man they say...
WATCH: Colorado Springs attempted robbery caught on camera
The Bent's Fort and Fort Lyon fires burned several thousand acres.
WATCH - Southern Colorado ravaged by wildfires
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Nate Springer
New president and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado announced
Police investigation.
Murder investigation underway in Colorado Springs for the death of Daxcimo Ceja