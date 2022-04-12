Vehicle goes off embankment in Colorado Springs, 1 party trapped
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:36 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently working to get one person out of a vehicle crash. Crews responded to the area near Pikes Peak Avenue and Wasatch Avenue in Downtown Colorado Springs. The crash reportedly happened around 1 or 2 a.m. Tuesday, but the call didn’t come in until 7 a.m.
Crews on scene tell 11 News the driver went through a fence and down the embankment, coming to rest against a big tree. The man involved has minor injuries and is expected to be ok.
CSFD’s Heavy Rescue team is on scene and are setting up for a technical rescue. The cause of the crash is still undetermined.
