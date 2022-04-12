Advertisement

Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 12 de Abril

WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 12 de Abril
By Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Police investigation.
Murder investigation underway in Colorado Springs for the death of Daxcimo Ceja
Stabbing investigation in Colorado SPrings 4/13/22.
Victim seriously injured as Colorado Springs police investigate a stabbing
On the left Officer Fischer is pictured on Oct. 31, 2021 giving a child a tour of the...
Colorado police officer stabbed multiple times, suspect in custody
Aerial view of the Bent's Old Fort Fire burn scar on April 13, 2022.
Firefighters save historic structure, gain containment on grass fires burning in Bent and Otero counties

Latest News

Fire in Teller County 4/14/22.
Fire burning north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon, mandatory evacuation notice issued
Burn ban.
City of Colorado Springs under new burn restrictions starting Friday; punishment can include fines up to $2,500 and jail
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 14 de Abril
Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 14 de Abril
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 14 de Abril
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 14 de Abril
Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: Food purchase assistance cooperative agreement awarded to Colorado at 11:45 a.m.