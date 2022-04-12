Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
11 Cares
Live Newscasts
11 Connects
Search
Home
News
Crime
International
National
Politics
State
Weather
Traffic Watch
Weather Maps
7-Day Forecasts
Closings
Radar
Weather Cams
Live Newscasts
Submit a Story Idea
Submit Photos and Videos
Find It
11 Call for Action
Sports
NCAA
NFL
Scoreboard
National
Viewhouse Sports Blitz
Friday Night Endzone
Broncos
Air Force
Advertise With Us
Local Jobs
Station Jobs
KKTV News App
11 Connects
11 Cares
Community Calendar
Good News Friday
Video
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
MyKKTV
MeTV
Sign up for .COM Daily
TV Listings
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
11 For Health
Press Releases
BREAKING: Fire burning north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon, mandatory evacuation notice issued
Dismiss Breaking News Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 12 de Abril
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 12 de Abril
By
Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM MDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Murder investigation underway in Colorado Springs for the death of Daxcimo Ceja
Victim seriously injured as Colorado Springs police investigate a stabbing
Colorado police officer stabbed multiple times, suspect in custody
Firefighters save historic structure, gain containment on grass fires burning in Bent and Otero counties
Latest News
Fire burning north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon, mandatory evacuation notice issued
City of Colorado Springs under new burn restrictions starting Friday; punishment can include fines up to $2,500 and jail
Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 14 de Abril
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 14 de Abril
WATCH LIVE: Food purchase assistance cooperative agreement awarded to Colorado at 11:45 a.m.