COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A structure fire forced evacuations in southern Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4000 block of Loomis Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday to a structure fire. Evacuations were underway.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as we learn more.

HAPPENING NOW

Structure fire in 4000 block of Loomis Ave. Evacuations underway. Stratmoor Hills FD is lead agency for this incident. pic.twitter.com/tIjvLyUVlc — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 12, 2022

