SHARE IF YOU CARE: Colorado Springs woman finds necklace she believes contains ashes of someone who passed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman reached out to KKTV hoping for help with locating the owner of a necklace she found.

The woman believes the necklace contains the ashes of someone who passed. She found the necklace in a Colorado Spring parking lot on Saturday. 11 News is choosing not to reveal the exact location, or other details about the necklace, in order to help find the rightful owner.

If you are the owner, or know who is, please email AKeith@kktv.com.

