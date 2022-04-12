Advertisement

WATCH: Procession for fallen K-9 officer Jinx to be held Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs

By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:29 AM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County K-9 officer was killed while on duty during an officer-involved shooting in Manitou Springs Monday. The officer was identified as K-9 Jinx.

K-9 Jinx joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2020 as part of the narcotics and apprehension unit at 13 months old.

#NationalPuppyDay? Well, perfect time to show off some new K9 Jinx photos!

Posted by EPC Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Deputies say the procession will begin around 9:30 a.m. starting at 5220 north Nevada Avenue and will then move south, later turning west on east Vermijo Avenue. The procession will end at the front of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Downtown Colorado Springs.

We will stream the procession on the 11 Breaking News Center when it begins; The stream can also be found at the top of this article.

Manitou Springs released a statement Tuesday saying, “It was with extreme sadness that the Manitou Springs City Council learned about this.” said John Graham, Mayor of Manitou Springs. He continued “In addition to our police, we have had many city staffers working through the night to support the incident. In order to give them, and our community, time to regroup emotionally, we will cancel tonight’s City Council meeting.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

