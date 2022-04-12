Evacuation notice lifted for an area on the south side of El Paso County near Wigwam after a fire Tuesday evening

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to gain control of a fire on the south side of El Paso County Tuesday evening.

Multiple structures were threatened as residents were evacuated at about 5:45 p.m. in an area west of Wigwam. According to the Captain with Hanover Fire, the blaze burned about 20 acres but crews kept it from reaching buildings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.