Victim identified following a deadly shooting in Pueblo

Pueblo Police say one man was shot and killed just before 6 p.m. Monday near west Northern...
Pueblo Police say one man was shot and killed just before 6 p.m. Monday near west Northern Avenue and Acero Avenue.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police say a man was shot and killed just before 6 p.m. Monday near Northern Avenue and Acero Avenue.

As officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died on scene. The coroner identified him as 29-year-old Ryan Alfred Lucero.

Pueblo Police say they were in the process of interviewing witnesses and the alleged shooter.

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867).

