Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two grass fires in eastern Colorado have consumed thousands of acres and remain largely uncontained as of Wednesday morning.

The wind-fueled fires both ignited Tuesday and are currently burning on either side of Las Animas.

According to a spokesperson with Bent County Office of Emergency Management, the first fire sparked near Bent’s Old Fort west of Las Animas Tuesday morning and at one point was considered knocked down until strong winds caused it to flare back up Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday evening the fire has burned 2,200 acres and is being called the Bent’s Old Fort Fire. It is 25 percent contained as of 5 p.m.

The second and larger fire started east of Las Animas later in the day Tuesday and at one point forced the entire town of Fort Lyon to evacuate. All residents were allowed to return home at 1 a.m. Wednesday. The fire is being called the Fort Lyon River Fire and has burned 3,000 acres as of Wednesday evening. At 5 p.m. there was about 50 percent containment.

The fires have claimed at least two structures, and according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife have scorched 75 percent of the Oxbow State Wildlife Area, which is east of Las Animas.

On Tuesday, 5 wildfires erupted in Bent & Otero counties impacting 3 @COParksWildlife State Wildlife Areas: Oxbow, Fort Lyon, John Martin Reservoir and Keller State Trust Land. @JohnMartinSP was not impacted by the fires although campers were put on pre-evacuation alert. (1 of 5) pic.twitter.com/B3Jv8iQWiH — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 13, 2022

Highway 50 is back open Wednesday after it was closed for hours Tuesday between Las Animas and Lamar. Flames remain visible from the road, and reporter Kasia Kerridge captured dramatic footage of a train crossing the tracks as smoke and an orange glow loomed behind:

Any residents who have large animals that need housing can take them to the Bent County Fairgrounds.

As of 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site had not burned and all personnel at the historic site are accounted for.

The causes of the fires remain under investigation.

