Female pedestrian hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian right outside a Colorado Springs high school on Tuesday.

CSPD is reporting they received a call at about 11:10 a.m. for the crash on Barnes Road north of Doherty High School. The school is on the northeast side of the city near Austin Bluffs Parkway. When 11 News arrived at the scene just after noon, part of Barnes was closed for the investigation. Police could only describe the pedestrian hit as a female, details on how seriously she was injured were not available.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.