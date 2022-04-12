Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County K-9 and a suspect were shot and killed Monday night in Manitou Springs.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Manitou Springs Police Department officers and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business on the 900 block of Manitou Avenue on a report of a person menacing others with a firearm. According to a city spokesperson, a short time later, the suspect reportedly fired at least one shot at law enforcement.

BREAKING: An @EPCSheriff K9 and a suspect were shot and killed last night in Manitou Springs during a police shooting. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/SIMOPJWpyN — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) April 12, 2022

Law enforcement reportedly fired back at the suspect. The suspect died on scene, but has not yet been identified.

“Any officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave,” said Alex Trefry of the City of Manitou Springs.

During the shooting, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reports a K-9 was also shot and killed. The K-9 was identified later Tuesday morning as Jinx (pictured below). The K-9′s handler was not injured.

“The loss of K9 Jinx cannot be put into words as his passing leaves a hole in our EPSO Family. Our thoughts go out to his handler, his family, and the EPSO K9 Unit,” said EPCSO.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is heartbroken to announce that K9 Jinx was killed in the line of duty last night. ... Posted by EPC Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

“This is a profound and significant loss for the K9′s handler and partner, family, our community and for the law enforcement community,” said Sergeant Jason Garrett of EPCSO.

Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead agency investigating the shooting.

The involved officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave per their department policies.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.

EPSO and Manitou Springs PD personnel involved in Officer Involved Shooting. Media Staging is corner of Manitou Ave and Pawnee. EPSO and MSPD PIOs en route, eta 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/TgP44phTcF — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.