Colorado Springs Police investigate overnight armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a robbery that happened right before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a business near north Powers Boulevard and north Carefree Circle.

Officers say a man went into a business, showed a weapon, and demanded money. The suspect reportedly left with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured. An investigation is ongoing.

