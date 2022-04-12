Advertisement

Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:07 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four lawmakers representing Colorado sent out a joint statement on Tuesday after they were briefed on a draft report focused on the decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

The following statement was issued by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper along with Colorado U.S. Representatives Doug Lamborn and Jason Crow after they were briefed on the draft Government Accountability Office:

“We have said before that the U.S. Space Command basing decision was the result of a flawed and untested process that lacked transparency and neglected key national security and cost considerations. After reviewing the draft GAO report, we are even more concerned about the questionable decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

Putin’s war on Ukraine and China’s space expansion underscore the need for U.S. Space Command to reach full operational capability as soon as possible. We cannot afford any operational disruptions or delays to the mission currently being conducted at Peterson Space Force Base, which is why U.S. Space Command must remain in Colorado.

We will continue to work on a bipartisan basis to urge the Biden Administration to keep U.S. Space Command at Peterson. Colorado Springs is the best and only home for U.S. Space Command. We look forward to the report’s public release in the near future.”

The report by the GAO is expected to be made public by the end of this month. A separate report is expected from the Pentagon’s Office of the Inspector General in the near future.

In January of 2021, the U.S. Air Force announced that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama is the preferred location for the new headquarters over Peterson Space Force Base, which has housed the command since its original inception from 1985-2002. Peterson again became the headquarters following Space Command’s reestablishment in 2019. At the time, Peterson Space Force Base was known as Peterson Air Force Base.

