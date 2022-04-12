Advertisement

City partners with UCHealth to bring support to Manitou Springs at no cost

Due to the recent officer-involved shooting, that happened Monday night, the City on Manitou...
Due to the recent officer-involved shooting, that happened Monday night, the City on Manitou Springs is bringing support to residents.(City of Manitou Springs)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM MDT
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to the recent officer-involved shooting, that happened Monday night, the City on Manitou Springs is bringing support to residents.

The city of Manitou Springs and UCHealth have partnered to bring behavioral health support to the Manitou Springs community - at no cost.

This will be open to the public on Tuesday, April 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall. The services are free of charge to anyone who wants them.

