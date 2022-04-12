Advertisement

Arkansas River Trail in Pueblo closed because of a recent fire

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for a nearby neighborhood
Pre-evacuation orders are in place for a nearby neighborhood(KKTV viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:06 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a fire in Pueblo on Sunday, city officials decided to close part of the Arkansas River Trail temporarily.

The area impacted is on the northside which is about .6 miles in length. The Arkansas River Trail from City Park to the Whitlock Water Treatment Plant will be closed until further notice due to the Pueblo Fire Department crews battling hot spots.

“We had this fire 100% contained by this morning and we are in the process of cleaning up all of the hot spots,” said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Harner. “Due to the damaged trees and debris on the trail, we want to ensure no one is in the area until the Fire Department is able to clear everything for use again.”

The fire burned close to 20 acres on prompted pre-evacuations for several hours on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs
Red light cameras graphic.
2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Crash involving a pedestrian.
Female pedestrian hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School in Colorado Springs

Latest News

4.13.22
Windy Wednesday - high fire danger continues
4.13.22
Windy day again
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
"Jinx" was honored at a funeral procession today
WATCH - El Paso County K9 killed in the line of duty
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Evacuation notice lifted for an area on the south side of El Paso County near Wigwam after a fire Tuesday evening