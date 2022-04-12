Arkansas River Trail in Pueblo closed because of a recent fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a fire in Pueblo on Sunday, city officials decided to close part of the Arkansas River Trail temporarily.

The area impacted is on the northside which is about .6 miles in length. The Arkansas River Trail from City Park to the Whitlock Water Treatment Plant will be closed until further notice due to the Pueblo Fire Department crews battling hot spots.

“We had this fire 100% contained by this morning and we are in the process of cleaning up all of the hot spots,” said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Harner. “Due to the damaged trees and debris on the trail, we want to ensure no one is in the area until the Fire Department is able to clear everything for use again.”

The fire burned close to 20 acres on prompted pre-evacuations for several hours on Sunday.

Please note the Arkansas River Trail temporary closure due to the recent fire. Pueblo Parks and Recreation and @PFDPIO will update about the reopening of the trail when more information is available. https://t.co/xqSYK7x8J2 pic.twitter.com/IZcqtULB2c — City of Pueblo (@CityofPueblo) April 11, 2022

