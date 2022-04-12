Advertisement

6-year-old boy dead after a shooting in Colorado, police say it may have been accidental

A child was shot and killed in Colorado.
A child was shot and killed in Colorado.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - The life of a 6-year-old boy was cut tragically short on Sunday in Fort Collins.

Police are reporting a 911 call was made at about 6:22 p.m. and the caller stated the child had just shot himself. The child was rushed to the hospital, but eventually passed away.

“Detectives responded to take over the investigation, and preliminary findings indicate that the shooting may have been accidental,” part of a news release from Fort Collins Police reads. “The Larimer County Coroner will determine the official cause and manner of death, and the boy’s name will be released at a later time.”

The shooting remains under investigation. It isn’t clear if anyone will face charges or how the child obtained the gun.

“Tragic events like this have a lasting impact on everyone involved, including family, friends, and first responders. Words cannot begin to express the depth of our condolences for this devastating loss of a young life,” said Chief Jeff Swoboda. “We will provide an update at the conclusion of the investigation. In the meantime, please keep everyone who’s grieving in your thoughts and prayers.”

Click here for more information from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office about gun safety.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs
Red light cameras graphic.
2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Crash involving a pedestrian.
Female pedestrian hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School in Colorado Springs

Latest News

4.13.22
Windy Wednesday - high fire danger continues
4.13.22
Windy day again
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
"Jinx" was honored at a funeral procession today
WATCH - El Paso County K9 killed in the line of duty
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Evacuation notice lifted for an area on the south side of El Paso County near Wigwam after a fire Tuesday evening