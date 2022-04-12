6-year-old boy dead after a shooting in Colorado, police say it may have been accidental

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - The life of a 6-year-old boy was cut tragically short on Sunday in Fort Collins.

Police are reporting a 911 call was made at about 6:22 p.m. and the caller stated the child had just shot himself. The child was rushed to the hospital, but eventually passed away.

“Detectives responded to take over the investigation, and preliminary findings indicate that the shooting may have been accidental,” part of a news release from Fort Collins Police reads. “The Larimer County Coroner will determine the official cause and manner of death, and the boy’s name will be released at a later time.”

The shooting remains under investigation. It isn’t clear if anyone will face charges or how the child obtained the gun.

“Tragic events like this have a lasting impact on everyone involved, including family, friends, and first responders. Words cannot begin to express the depth of our condolences for this devastating loss of a young life,” said Chief Jeff Swoboda. “We will provide an update at the conclusion of the investigation. In the meantime, please keep everyone who’s grieving in your thoughts and prayers.”

Click here for more information from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office about gun safety.

