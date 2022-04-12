2 structures lost in brush fire in Beulah, evacuation orders lifted Tuesday morning

BEULAH, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire along Highway 78 and Roosevelt Avenue in Beulah. Calls began coming in around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday for the fire.

Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District confirms with 11 News two structures have been lost in the fire. The brush fire is currently estimated between two - three acres in size and has a containment line around it. This update came around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Here is all you need to know for the fire burning in Beulah this morning. #COwx pic.twitter.com/cOLxzDFDSL — Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) April 12, 2022

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday crews lifted the evacuation order for homes within a 1/2 mile east of the fire. Pine Drive is still closed from Central (the Y) to Curtis Lane; Beulah K-8 closed on Tuesday.

There is an evacuation shelter open at Grand View Church and Red Cross is on the way.

Crews from West Park Fire, Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District, Pueblo County ESB and Pueblo County Sheriff’s are on scene. Please allow responders room to work.

UPDATE 6:13 Two unoccupied structures have been lost. The brush fire was 2-3 acres in size and has a containment line... Posted by Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

