2 structures lost in brush fire in Beulah, evacuation orders lifted Tuesday morning

Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire along Highway 78 and Roosevelt Avenue in Beulah.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:44 AM MDT
BEULAH, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire along Highway 78 and Roosevelt Avenue in Beulah. Calls began coming in around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday for the fire.

Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District confirms with 11 News two structures have been lost in the fire. The brush fire is currently estimated between two - three acres in size and has a containment line around it. This update came around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday crews lifted the evacuation order for homes within a 1/2 mile east of the fire. Pine Drive is still closed from Central (the Y) to Curtis Lane; Beulah K-8 closed on Tuesday.

There is an evacuation shelter open at Grand View Church and Red Cross is on the way.

Crews from West Park Fire, Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District, Pueblo County ESB and Pueblo County Sheriff’s are on scene. Please allow responders room to work.

Posted by Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

