Advertisement

10-year-old boy saves little cousin from dog attack

By Ramsey Romero and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:31 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) – Family members are calling 10-year-old Miloe Burgess a hero after he protected his 3-year-old cousin, Rylee Foreman, during a dog attack.

Rylee, Miloe and their other cousins were playing outside at their grandparents’ house in Florida when a dog started attacking Rylee.

“I don’t know what happened, but I know she was screaming,” Miloe told WJHG.

“He laid on top of me,” Rylee said of her cousin.

Miloe called for help as he protected his cousin, and his grandma was able to get the kids inside and away from the dog.

Rylee needed 24 stitches in her arms, legs and feet, but family members said they believe things could have been much worse.

“I don’t know if she’d be here today,” Miloe’s mom Doria Andersen said.

Officials said they don’t see kids as young as Miloe doing things this brave very often: “Just to show that they were brave,” animal control officer Cary Miller said. “Being their age, as young as they were, to step up and take those steps.”

Miloe, who loves to fish, was honored Monday for his actions. A business in the area and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office gave the 10-year-old a new fishing pole, tackle box and lures.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Crash involving a pedestrian.
Female pedestrian hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School in Colorado Springs
Red light cameras graphic.
2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18

Latest News

The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire...
Wisconsin community reacts to Brooklyn subway shooting
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado
A protest blockade by truckers is creating a huge problem at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
Chaos at US-Mexico border as trucks set up blockade
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock