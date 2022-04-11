WATCH: Former Aurora city police chief to speak after being terminated

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, Former Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson spoke publicly for the first time after being fired from the department last week.

According to a press release from the City of Aurora released last Wednesday, “after a considerable amount of assessment of the state of the Aurora Police Department and Chief Vanessa Wilson’s work in her two years as chief, and a recognition that areas of the department need refocused attention, Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly has made the decision to search for new leadership for APD.”

This comes after out news partners in Denver released information saying Aurora Police Department had more than 2,500 reports that had not been reviewed. Click here to read more on these reports.

