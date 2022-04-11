WATCH: Discussion on rising toll of fentanyl on Colorado’s economy
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:07 AM MDT
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, members of law enforcement as well as business leaders in Colorado discussed the increasingly devastating toll that fentanyl has had on the community.
WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.
The Common Sense Institute also released a new analysis that details the impact of fentanyl in our state.
The law enforcement members and business leaders set to speak include:
- Basalt Chief Greg Knott, President of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police
- Chris Brown, CSI Vice President of Policy & Research
- George Brauchler, CSI Criminal Justice Fellow
- Mitch Morrissey, CSI Criminal Justice Fellow
- Loren Furman, President & CEO of the Colorado Chamber
- JJ Ament, President & CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber
- Sandra Solin, Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance
- Debbie Brown, President of the Colorado Business Roundtable
According to the CSI analysis, in 2020, Colorado experienced 540 fentanyl related deaths, which is an increase of 143% from 2019. In 2021, there were over 800 fentanyl related deaths, which is a 260% increase from 2019.
Read full study here.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.