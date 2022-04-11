WATCH: Discussion on rising toll of fentanyl on Colorado’s economy

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, members of law enforcement as well as business leaders in Colorado discussed the increasingly devastating toll that fentanyl has had on the community.

The Common Sense Institute also released a new analysis that details the impact of fentanyl in our state.

The law enforcement members and business leaders set to speak include:

Basalt Chief Greg Knott, President of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police

Chris Brown, CSI Vice President of Policy & Research

George Brauchler, CSI Criminal Justice Fellow

Mitch Morrissey, CSI Criminal Justice Fellow

Loren Furman, President & CEO of the Colorado Chamber

JJ Ament, President & CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber

Sandra Solin, Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance

Debbie Brown, President of the Colorado Business Roundtable

According to the CSI analysis, in 2020, Colorado experienced 540 fentanyl related deaths, which is an increase of 143% from 2019. In 2021, there were over 800 fentanyl related deaths, which is a 260% increase from 2019.

