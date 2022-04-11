WANTED: Hit-and-run suspect in Colorado, 61-year-old pedestrian seriously injured on Sunday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking the public for help with locating a hit-and-run suspect.

The crash happened Sunday in Lakewood and left a 61-year-old pedestrian seriously injured. The man was hit just after noon as he was crossing W. Colfax Avenue near Sheridan Boulevard. The suspect vehicle is described as an older-model, four-door Chevy Blazer. Photos of the vehicle are at the top and bottom of this article. The suspect is described as a white woman, possibly in her 50s with long brown hair. The suspect vehicle had an “aftermarket” green hood and an aftermarket green fender on the passenger side. The rest of the vehicle was believed to be black with tan rockers. It did not have a license plate at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-980-7300.

Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Suspect: pic.twitter.com/dD9PDbLkQY — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) April 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.