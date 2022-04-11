Advertisement

WANTED: Hit-and-run suspect in Colorado, 61-year-old pedestrian seriously injured on Sunday

Suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Colorado. The crash happened 4/10/22.
Suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Colorado. The crash happened 4/10/22.(Lakewood Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:18 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking the public for help with locating a hit-and-run suspect.

The crash happened Sunday in Lakewood and left a 61-year-old pedestrian seriously injured. The man was hit just after noon as he was crossing W. Colfax Avenue near Sheridan Boulevard. The suspect vehicle is described as an older-model, four-door Chevy Blazer. Photos of the vehicle are at the top and bottom of this article. The suspect is described as a white woman, possibly in her 50s with long brown hair. The suspect vehicle had an “aftermarket” green hood and an aftermarket green fender on the passenger side. The rest of the vehicle was believed to be black with tan rockers. It did not have a license plate at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-980-7300.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs
Red light cameras graphic.
2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Crash involving a pedestrian.
Female pedestrian hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School in Colorado Springs

Latest News

4.13.22
Windy Wednesday - high fire danger continues
4.13.22
Windy day again
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
"Jinx" was honored at a funeral procession today
WATCH - El Paso County K9 killed in the line of duty
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Evacuation notice lifted for an area on the south side of El Paso County near Wigwam after a fire Tuesday evening