Rox best Dodgers, wind as Black earns 1,000th managerial win

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, congratulates first baseman Connor Joe after the...
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, congratulates first baseman Connor Joe after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:55 PM MDT
DENVER (AP) - C.J. Cron drilled a two-run homer on an afternoon when the whipping wind made flyballs an adventure, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 to give Bud Black his 1,000th win as a major league manager.

Black becomes the 66th skipper to reach the milestone. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with the San Diego Padres. Wind gusts up to 40 mph at Coors Field sent napkins and hot-dog wrappers floating through the stands.

The Rockies took two of three for their first home series win over the Dodgers since August 2018. 

