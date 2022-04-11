Rox best Dodgers, wind as Black earns 1,000th managerial win

DENVER (AP) - C.J. Cron drilled a two-run homer on an afternoon when the whipping wind made flyballs an adventure, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 to give Bud Black his 1,000th win as a major league manager.

Black becomes the 66th skipper to reach the milestone. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with the San Diego Padres. Wind gusts up to 40 mph at Coors Field sent napkins and hot-dog wrappers floating through the stands.

The Rockies took two of three for their first home series win over the Dodgers since August 2018.

4/10/2022 6:35:30 PM (GMT -6:00)