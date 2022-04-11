Advertisement

Police: Sexual Predator moves into Knob Hill neighborhood in Colorado Springs

Charles Swift
Charles Swift(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:31 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are warning residents of a new “sexually violent predator” that has moved into the area.

Charles Swift reportedly lives in the area near east Platte Avenue and north Circle Drive. He is a 56-year-old man, 6′02″ tall, 195 lbs, with gray hair and green eyes. A photo of swift can be found at the top of this article.

In a press release officers say, “Swift’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Physical Force in El Paso County Colorado in 2000. He also has convictions in El Paso County for Manufacture/Sale/Distribution of Marijuana in 1997, Possession of Paraphernalia in 1994, Possession/Sale-Schedule 1 Controlled Substance in 1994, Theft in 1991, and Unauthorized Use of Financial Transaction Device in 1988.”

For more information you can go to the City of Colorado Springs home page at www.coloradosprings.gov, hovering on Public Safety then clicking Police, Search Sex Offender Information, Sexually Violent Predators.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs
Red light cameras graphic.
2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Crash involving a pedestrian.
Female pedestrian hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School in Colorado Springs

Latest News

4.13.22
Windy Wednesday - high fire danger continues
4.13.22
Windy day again
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
"Jinx" was honored at a funeral procession today
WATCH - El Paso County K9 killed in the line of duty
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Evacuation notice lifted for an area on the south side of El Paso County near Wigwam after a fire Tuesday evening