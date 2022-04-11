Police: Sexual Predator moves into Knob Hill neighborhood in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are warning residents of a new “sexually violent predator” that has moved into the area.

Charles Swift reportedly lives in the area near east Platte Avenue and north Circle Drive. He is a 56-year-old man, 6′02″ tall, 195 lbs, with gray hair and green eyes. A photo of swift can be found at the top of this article.

In a press release officers say, “Swift’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Physical Force in El Paso County Colorado in 2000. He also has convictions in El Paso County for Manufacture/Sale/Distribution of Marijuana in 1997, Possession of Paraphernalia in 1994, Possession/Sale-Schedule 1 Controlled Substance in 1994, Theft in 1991, and Unauthorized Use of Financial Transaction Device in 1988.”

For more information you can go to the City of Colorado Springs home page at www.coloradosprings.gov, hovering on Public Safety then clicking Police, Search Sex Offender Information, Sexually Violent Predators.

This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an important message. Today is 04-11-2022. The Colorado Springs Police Department has information about a sexually violent predator that will be residing near you. The offender’s name is Charles Swift; in https://t.co/DHixXgzIjB — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 11, 2022

