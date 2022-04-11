PHOTOS: Colorado hospital introduces newest Denver Nuggets fans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We can’t handle this level of cute when it comes to the newest Denver Nuggets fans!

UCHealth’s Memorial Hospital North and Memorial Hospital Central shared these photos of the babies. Take a look at a few of the fans below:

It’s playoff time and these lil’ nuggets from UCHealth hospitals in Colorado are ready to cheer on our Denver Nuggets!... Posted by UCHealth on Monday, April 11, 2022

Starting Monday, every baby who is born at the UCHealth hospitals will get a Nuggets burp cloth to help cheer on the team during Saturday’s match up against the Golden State Warriors.

