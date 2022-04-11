Advertisement

PHOTOS: Colorado hospital introduces newest Denver Nuggets fans

Starting Monday, every baby who is born at the UCHealth hospitals will get a Nuggets burp cloth...
Starting Monday, every baby who is born at the UCHealth hospitals will get a Nuggets burp cloth to help sheer on the team during Saturday’s match up against the Golden State Warriors.(UCHealth)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:25 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We can’t handle this level of cute when it comes to the newest Denver Nuggets fans!

UCHealth’s Memorial Hospital North and Memorial Hospital Central shared these photos of the babies. Take a look at a few of the fans below:

It’s playoff time and these lil’ nuggets from UCHealth hospitals in Colorado are ready to cheer on our Denver Nuggets!...

Posted by UCHealth on Monday, April 11, 2022

Starting Monday, every baby who is born at the UCHealth hospitals will get a Nuggets burp cloth to help cheer on the team during Saturday’s match up against the Golden State Warriors.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs
Red light cameras graphic.
2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Crash involving a pedestrian.
Female pedestrian hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School in Colorado Springs

Latest News

4.13.22
Windy Wednesday - high fire danger continues
4.13.22
Windy day again
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
"Jinx" was honored at a funeral procession today
WATCH - El Paso County K9 killed in the line of duty
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Evacuation notice lifted for an area on the south side of El Paso County near Wigwam after a fire Tuesday evening