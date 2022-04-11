Advertisement

Officers who pushed Floyd protester cleared by arbitrator

Martin Gugino, 75, was shoved by Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski in downtown...
Martin Gugino, 75, was shoved by Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski in downtown Buffalo, New York, as crowd control officers in riot gear cleared demonstrators during racial injustice protests in June 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.(Source: Mike Desmond/WBFO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:42 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - An arbitrator has ruled that two Buffalo police officers didn’t violate the department’s use-of-force guidelines when they pushed a 75-year-old protester to the ground in June 2020 during racial injustice protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The episode drew national attention when a news crew captured video of Martin Gugino being shoved by officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski in downtown Buffalo, as crowd control officers in riot gear cleared demonstrators for an 8 p.m. curfew.

Gugino, pushed backward, started bleeding after hitting his head on the pavement and spent about a month in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain injury.

In a decision Friday, arbitrator Jeffrey Selchick wrote, “Upon review, there is no evidence to sustain any claim that Respondents (police officers) had any other viable options other than to move Gugino out of the way of their forward movement.”

The level of force used by the officers was justified because Gugino refused to comply with orders to leave the scene and was acting erratically, and walked directly in front of McCabe, according to Selchick.

“The use of force employed by Respondents reflected no intent on their part to do more than to move Gugino away from them,” he wrote.

McCabe and Torgalski were suspended without pay and arrested within days of the incident, but last year a grand jury declined to indict them and charges were dropped.

An attorney for Gugino, who has sued the city, told the Buffalo News that the ruling has no bearing on the lawsuit.

“We are not aware of any case where this arbitrator has ruled against on-duty police officers, so his ruling here on behalf of the police was not only expected by us, but was certainly expected by the union and city who selected and paid him,” Melissa Wischerath told the newspaper.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a statement he will reinstate the two officers to duty on Monday, the newspaper reported.

Email messages seeking comment were left Sunday with an attorney representing the city, which argued for the disciplinary charges, and with the Buffalo police union.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red light cameras graphic.
2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18
Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed during shooting in Manitou Springs
Fire in El Paso County 4/10/22.
Grass fire east of Colorado Springs off Curtis Road in El Paso County 100% contained Sunday evening
Fire near VA Medical Center in Colorado Springs 4/11/22.
Crews called to a small grass fire near the VA medical clinic in Colorado Springs
Hit-and-run crash involving a scooter.
Hit-and-run crash involving a scooter in Colorado Springs under investigation

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City that...
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs
FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor arrested in federal corruption investigation
The NFL’s Washington Commanders is accused of engaging in unlawful financial conduct.
NFL’s Washington Commanders may have broken financial laws, House panel says