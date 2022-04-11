Advertisement

Murray’s return still hazy a year since he blew out a knee

Injured Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray adjusts his shoe while practicing before the team's...
Injured Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray adjusts his shoe while practicing before the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:58 PM MDT
DENVER (AP) - Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said star point guard Jamal Murray isn’t mentally prepared to return to action yet.

It’s been almost a year since Murray tore his left ACL. He’s looked good at practice and in pregame warmups but Malone said Murray has good days and bad days still.

Malone reiterated the organization’s approach is to let Murray decide when he’s ready to return whether that’s in the playoffs or next season.

