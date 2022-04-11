Advertisement

Crews called to small ‘outside fire’ east of Colorado Springs on Monday, close to where a grass fire burned on Sunday

4/11/22.
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Less than 24 hours after a grass fire in El Paso County that prompted evacuations, crews were called to a small “outside fire” in the same area.

Just after 3:30 p.m. the Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted it was providing mutual aid to Ellicott Fire for an outside fire at 1010 Blaney Road. The area is north of Highway 94 between Colorado Springs and Ellicott. According to the deputy chief with Ellicott Fire, about six acres burned and it was quickly contained by crews arriving at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

