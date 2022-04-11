Advertisement

Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car

A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.(WALA)
By Shelby Myers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An Alabama woman said someone might be stalking her after she said she found a tracking device on her car.

Her father, John Price, said his daughter informed him that she got a notification on her cell phone saying she was being tracked while on her way home from work.

Price said the notification popped up on his 23-year-old daughter’s cell phone Thursday.

Frantic, he said, she called her family to figure out what to do next. While on the phone with her, Price said his daughter found an Apple Airtag on her tire’s wheel well.

Airtags are quarter-sized devices created to help users keep track of personal items like their keys, purse, or luggage through the “Find My App.”

But if it gets into the wrong hands, it can be used to track someone.

“It was just one of those really scary moments for any parent to find out that your 23-year-old daughter is being tracked,” Price said.

Price said they contacted police in Mobile, Alabama, about it, but it’s unclear at this time who the device belongs to or who put it on his daughter’s car.

According to Fox News, similar incidents have been reported across the nation. A Sports Illustrated model even claimed an Airtag was placed in her coat while she was out with friends in New York City.

Price said he put pictures from his daughter about the tracking on Facebook to warn others to check their vehicle. The post was shared more than 3,000 times in less than 24 hours.

“You never really think it’s going to pertain to you or your family until it does, and then you’re like, ‘Holy cow!’ This is my daughter,” Price said. “Hopefully it helps somebody down the road find something that’s not supposed to be there.”

Apple has some advice on its website so you can be notified if someone is stalking you with an Airtag.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting in Manitou Springs 4/12/2022
Investigation underway after El Paso County K-9 and suspect shot and killed in Manitou Springs
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado lawmakers are ‘more concerned’ after brief on a draft report focused on the choice to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs
Red light cameras graphic.
2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18
Bent's Old Fort Fire on April 13, 2022, burning west of Las Animas.
Grass fires continue to burn in Bent and Otero counties; 2 structures destroyed
Crash involving a pedestrian.
Female pedestrian hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Protests over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest border security measure are slowing down the flow...
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
AP source: CDC to extend travel mask mandate for two weeks
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
Chris Tucker poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios on...
Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance