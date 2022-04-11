Mayor of Colorado Springs selects Adrian Vasquez to serve as Colorado Springs Chief of Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mayor of Colorado Springs nominated Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez to serve as the chief of police for the Colorado Springs Police Department Monday.

“Interim Chief Vasquez offers Colorado Springs a long history of experience in law enforcement and deep ties within the community,” said Suthers. “Adrian understands both the challenges and opportunities to serve our city, and he brings a strong commitment to continually improving CSPD’s high performance and relationships.”

In a press release, the City of Colorado Springs went into detail about Vasquez’ history in Colorado Springs.

“Vasquez joined CSPD in 1995, after serving in the United States Air Force for 9 ½ years. Vasquez has served in the Sand Creek Division, the Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence (Metro VNI) Division and on the DEA Task Force. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2011, where he served in Patrol before transferring to the Violent Crimes Section where he oversaw the Homicide, Assault, Robbery and Victim Advocacy Units. Vasquez was promoted to the rank of Commander in 2016 when he was assigned to the Stetson Hills Division. In 2017, he was transferred to the Specialized Enforcement Division where he oversaw the Tactical Operations Section, Patrol Support Section and Protective Security Section. In April of 2019, he was promoted to Deputy Chief where he has oversight of the Patrol Operations Bureau and later became the deputy chief of the Operations Support Bureau.

Vasquez holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Colorado State University and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership and the FBI National Academy, Session 267.”

