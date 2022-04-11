2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs is adding red light cameras to two more locations.
The city announced the new additions publicly in a news release on Monday. The two new additions are:
-Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road (westbound through lanes)
-Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard (eastbound through lanes)
The new intersections will go live on April 18, starting with a 30-day warning period before a $75 fine is implemented. Click here for more on the “Red Light Safety Camera Program” by the City of Colorado Springs.
CURRENT INTERSECTIONS WITH RED LIGHT CAMERAS:
-East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road
-Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Boulevard
-North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle
-North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard
-Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain
-Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard
-East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
-East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
-Austin Bluffs and North Academy
-Platte and North Murray
