2 red light cameras added in Colorado Springs scheduled to go live on April 18

Red light cameras graphic.
Red light cameras graphic.
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs is adding red light cameras to two more locations.

The city announced the new additions publicly in a news release on Monday. The two new additions are:

-Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road (westbound through lanes)

-Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard (eastbound through lanes)

The new intersections will go live on April 18, starting with a 30-day warning period before a $75 fine is implemented. Click here for more on the “Red Light Safety Camera Program” by the City of Colorado Springs.

CURRENT INTERSECTIONS WITH RED LIGHT CAMERAS:

-East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

-Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Boulevard

-North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

-North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

-Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain

-Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

-East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

-East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

-Austin Bluffs and North Academy

-Platte and North Murray

