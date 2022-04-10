Advertisement

Shooting victim found during crash investigation in southeast Colorado Springs

Police responding to a motorcycle versus car crash found a shooting victim nearby.
Police responding to a motorcycle versus car crash found a shooting victim nearby.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car crash led police to a shooting scene late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a motorcycle and car collision on South Academy near Jet Wing found a shooting victim lying close to the crash site.

Police tell 11 News the shooting occurred during a disturbance in the area and was not related to the crash. One person was arrested shortly after police got on scene.

The conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been released. The shooting victim is expected to survive.

Officers have identified the suspect as Joshua Pringle. Jail records show Pringle is currently being held on a $2,000 bond. Other than the shooting happening during a disturbance, police have not provided any further details on what led up to the incident.

