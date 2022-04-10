Fire in Pueblo 75% contained as of 5:50 p.m. Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo firefighters say they are on scene of a fire in a wooded area Sunday afternoon.

The fire is burning east of Pueblo Blvd., north of the Arkansas River, near 11th street. It’s also in the same area as the Paws Animal Shelter.

A nearby neighborhood was under pre-evacuation orders at one point.

Officials say extremely dry conditions are making the fire fight challenging.

As of 5:50 p.m., about 15 to 20 acres had burned and about 75 percent of the fire was contained. Anyone with animals impacted by the fire can bring horses and other livestock to the State Fairgrounds. At that time, no injuries had been reported and no structures had been lost.

This story is developing, and this web article will be updated as new details come in.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.