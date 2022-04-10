Advertisement

Fire in Pueblo 75% contained as of 5:50 p.m. Sunday night

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for a nearby neighborhood
Pre-evacuation orders are in place for a nearby neighborhood(KKTV viewer)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo firefighters say they are on scene of a fire in a wooded area Sunday afternoon.

The fire is burning east of Pueblo Blvd., north of the Arkansas River, near 11th street. It’s also in the same area as the Paws Animal Shelter.

A nearby neighborhood was under pre-evacuation orders at one point.

Officials say extremely dry conditions are making the fire fight challenging.

As of 5:50 p.m., about 15 to 20 acres had burned and about 75 percent of the fire was contained. Anyone with animals impacted by the fire can bring horses and other livestock to the State Fairgrounds. At that time, no injuries had been reported and no structures had been lost.

This story is developing, and this web article will be updated as new details come in.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest photo for Deputy Mark Bisset
Teller County sheriff’s deputy arrested, terminated from department after allegedly threatening people while off duty
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Fire in El Paso County east of Highway 24 near Falcon Highway 4/8/22.
Fire destroys 2 small buildings in the Falcon area northeast of Colorado Springs on Friday
House fire near South Tejon Street and Motor Way
CSFD: Homeless warming fire determined cause of house fire Saturday
A few bears were spotted by an elementary school in Colorado Springs on 4/8/22.
‘How many bears do you see in this photo?’ Bear cubs spotted near a Colorado Springs elementary school

Latest News

Fire generic WHNS
Mandatory evacuations for an area in Teller County southwest of Cripple Creek due to a fire
Fire in El Paso County 4/10/22.
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations for a neighborhood east of Colorado Springs off Curtis Road in El Paso County
Critical Fire Danger Today
Critical fire danger Sunday
Arrest photo for Deputy Mark Bisset
Teller County sheriff’s deputy arrested, terminated from department after allegedly threatening people while off duty