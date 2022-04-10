Police seeking whereabouts of man involved in Fountain head-on crash

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain police are looking for a man who they say fled the scene of a crash and may be injured.

The head-on collision was reported just before 10:30 Friday night in the intersection of Highway 85 and Highway 16. Witnesses reported seeing a man running from the crash who appeared to be hurt. Police have since identified him as Jose Martinez.

Martinez is 28 years old and is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He has his last name tattooed to his right arm. He was last seen heading east from the crash site.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lt. Matt Racine with the Fountain Fire Department at 719-382-4244. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers: 719-634-STOP.

