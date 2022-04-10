Overnight fire in southeast Colorado Springs prompts evacuations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several families were forced from their homes in the middle of the night as strong winds pushed a grass fire towards homes in south Colorado Springs.

A police officer was patrolling the area of Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday when he spotted flames in a field close to a neighborhood. Fueled by 30-45 mph wind gusts, the fire was growing rapidly.

“Multiple officers from the Sand Creek division began doing evacuation notices for homes in the fire’s path,” police said.

The fire burned about 3 acres before firefighters contained it. There are no reports of any structures damaged.

Fire danger is critical Sunday going into the work week due to wind and dry conditions. Any fire that sparks over the next few days has the potential to get out of control very quickly:

Whether there is a Red Flag Warning in effect or not, it would wise to act as though there is... Not familiar with what... Posted by Kktv Brian Bledsoe on Friday, April 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.