Mandatory evacuations for an area in Teller County southwest of Cripple Creek due to a fire

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in Teller County prompted evacuations for a neighborhood southwest of Cripple Creek on Sunday.

Just after 5 p.m. the following message was sent out to residents:

“This is the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. address from 600-720 county rd 89 is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of county rd 89. You should evacuate now. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Follow @TCSOPIO or tune to local media for updates.”

An estimated size wasn’t available last time this article was updated at 5:40 p.m.

There was also a fire prompting evacuations in El Paso County east of Colorado Springs Sunday evening and another fire in Pueblo that put some residents under a pre-evacuation notice.

