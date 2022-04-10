Advertisement

Mandatory evacuations for an area in Teller County southwest of Cripple Creek due to a fire

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in Teller County prompted evacuations for a neighborhood southwest of Cripple Creek on Sunday.

Just after 5 p.m. the following message was sent out to residents:

“This is the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. address from 600-720 county rd 89 is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of county rd 89. You should evacuate now. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Follow @TCSOPIO or tune to local media for updates.”

Click here for updates from Peak Alerts.

An estimated size wasn’t available last time this article was updated at 5:40 p.m.

There was also a fire prompting evacuations in El Paso County east of Colorado Springs Sunday evening and another fire in Pueblo that put some residents under a pre-evacuation notice.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest photo for Deputy Mark Bisset
Teller County sheriff’s deputy arrested, terminated from department after allegedly threatening people while off duty
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Fire in El Paso County east of Highway 24 near Falcon Highway 4/8/22.
Fire destroys 2 small buildings in the Falcon area northeast of Colorado Springs on Friday
House fire near South Tejon Street and Motor Way
CSFD: Homeless warming fire determined cause of house fire Saturday
A few bears were spotted by an elementary school in Colorado Springs on 4/8/22.
‘How many bears do you see in this photo?’ Bear cubs spotted near a Colorado Springs elementary school

Latest News

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for a nearby neighborhood
Fire in Pueblo 75% contained as of 5:50 p.m. Sunday night
Fire in El Paso County 4/10/22.
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations for a neighborhood east of Colorado Springs off Curtis Road in El Paso County
Critical Fire Danger Today
Critical fire danger Sunday
Arrest photo for Deputy Mark Bisset
Teller County sheriff’s deputy arrested, terminated from department after allegedly threatening people while off duty