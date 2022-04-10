Advertisement

Fire prompts mandatory evacuations for a neighborhood east of Colorado Springs off Curtis Road in El Paso County

Fire in El Paso County 4/10/22.
Fire in El Paso County 4/10/22.(11 News Viewer Justin)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Mandatory evacuations were in place for a neighborhood east of Colorado Springs on Sunday due to a fire.

The following message went out to residents in an area near Curtis Road and Patton Drive:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 04-10-2022. W to Curtis Rd, E to Peyton Hwy, N to Falcon Hwy, S to Hwy 94 is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of N Curtis Rd / Patton Dr. Evacuate the area immediately. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Tune in to local media for updates.”

An estimated size of the fire was not available.

At about 5:15 p.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the following:

Click here for updates from Peak Alerts.

