1 injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs liquor store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot during a fight outside a Colorado Springs liquor store late Saturday night.

Nine-one-one calls started coming around 10:15 p.m. reporting a possible shooting outside the Los Compadres liquor store off Airport Road and South Academy. Police responded to the scene and found a man lying in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound. The officers provided life-saving aid until medical responders got there.

The victim’s condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

Police tell 11 News there was an argument or disturbance of some kind that escalated into a full-blown fight. The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, and at last report, detectives were still trying to identify the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

