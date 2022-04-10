Advertisement

1 injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs liquor store

Police say the shooting happened outside the Los Compadres liquor store near the corner of...
Police say the shooting happened outside the Los Compadres liquor store near the corner of Airport and South Academy.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot during a fight outside a Colorado Springs liquor store late Saturday night.

Nine-one-one calls started coming around 10:15 p.m. reporting a possible shooting outside the Los Compadres liquor store off Airport Road and South Academy. Police responded to the scene and found a man lying in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound. The officers provided life-saving aid until medical responders got there.

The victim’s condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

Police tell 11 News there was an argument or disturbance of some kind that escalated into a full-blown fight. The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, and at last report, detectives were still trying to identify the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest photo for Deputy Mark Bisset
Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy taken into custody Saturday, facing several charges
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Fire in El Paso County east of Highway 24 near Falcon Highway 4/8/22.
Fire destroys 2 small buildings in the Falcon area northeast of Colorado Springs on Friday
House fire near South Tejon Street and Motor Way
CSFD: Homeless warming fire determined cause of house fire Saturday
A few bears were spotted by an elementary school in Colorado Springs on 4/8/22.
‘How many bears do you see in this photo?’ Bear cubs spotted near a Colorado Springs elementary school

Latest News

Jose Martinez
Police seeking whereabouts of man involved in Fountain head-on crash
Police responding to a motorcycle versus car crash found a shooting victim nearby.
Shooting victim found during crash investigation in southeast Colorado Springs
Critical Fire Danger Today
Critical fire danger Sunday
The fire burned 3 acres in a field near a neighborhood in the area of Fountain and Aeroplaza.
Overnight fire in southeast Colorado Springs prompts evacuations