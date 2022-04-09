Advertisement

Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy taken into custody Saturday, facing several charges

Arrest photo for Deputy Mark Bisset
Arrest photo for Deputy Mark Bisset(Teller County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy is in custody Saturday morning following “an incident that occurred earlier this morning”.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms with 11 News, Deputy Mark Bisset was taken into custody. He is currently being charged with burglary, felony menacing and trespassing.

This is an active investigation. No other information was available at the time this article was written.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into an incident that occurred earlier this morning...

Posted by Teller County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 9, 2022

