Police investigating shooting, crash that killed 3 people

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -Denver Police are investigating the death of three people after a crash that happened just after 6 pm. Friday in northeast Denver.

Police say two dark colored, mid-sized sedans were heading south next to each other, on north Peoria Street south of I-70. When they approached the area near East 39th Avenue and North Peoria Street, shots were reportedly fired from one of the vehicles.

Officers say they continued to head south onto the bridge over the railroad tracks. One of the sedans hit a pickup truck while the second sedan left the area headed south over the bridge.

Three people were killed as a result of this incident.

If you have any information or witnessed this incident, call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

