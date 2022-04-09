NPS: Skull of the legendary elk ‘Kahuna’ illegally taken from Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Someone, or a group of people, illegally took the skull of a legendary elk off Rocky Mountain National Park property, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

According to a news release from the National Park Service, the elk known as Kahuna, Bruno or Big Thirds recently passed. The majestic animal was distinct because of his large antlers and was “widely” photographed during his lifetime.

“It is believed that Kahuna died of natural causes, as there were reports he was injured during last year’s mating season and was very underweight in February,” the news release adds.

Park Rangers believe the illegal act of removing Kahnua’s skull and antler happened between March 20 and March 22. One antler was still on the skull and it is believed his other antler had been shed before his death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 970-586-1393.

“Rocky Mountain National Park’s wildlife is a resource for all to enjoy and protect,” part of the release reads. “The skull and antlers of this popular elk were cut and illegally removed from Rocky Mountain National Park. This elk’s remains should be allowed to return to the earth in Rocky Mountain National Park, where he brought much joy to thousands of park visitors over many years. Please help the park protect wildlife by reporting any suspicious activity.”

