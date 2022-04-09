Advertisement

CSFD: Homeless warming fire determined cause of house fire Saturday

House fire near South Tejon Street and Motor Way
House fire near South Tejon Street and Motor Way(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured in a house fire that happened early Saturday morning near South Tejon Street and Motor Way, close to Downtown Colorado Springs.

Crews on scene were able to knock down the fire and make their way into the home to put out hot spots.

CSFD says the cause of the fire was accidental and likely started as a homeless warming fire.

