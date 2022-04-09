CSFD: Homeless warming fire determined cause of house fire Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured in a house fire that happened early Saturday morning near South Tejon Street and Motor Way, close to Downtown Colorado Springs.

Crews on scene were able to knock down the fire and make their way into the home to put out hot spots.

CSFD says the cause of the fire was accidental and likely started as a homeless warming fire.

Crews have knocked down the fire from a defensive position. Crews are now safely making their way into the structure to put out smoldering spots. No reported injuries. Unknown cause, fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Ei1AMJPrcp — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 9, 2022

