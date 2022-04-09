Bears spotted in Colorado Springs; perfect time to bearproof homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife tell 11 News bears are being spotted in the area.

Up above, this is a picture sent to 11 News of two bears spotted near an elementary school on Thursday in Colorado Springs. Park Rangers are now providing tips on what you should do to bearproof your homes.

Park Rangers say this is the time of year bears start waking up from their hibernation. It is always between March and April when the weather starts getting warmer. Now, these bears are ready to eat and will go anywhere for a meal.

Park Rangers tell 11 News this is the perfect time to make sure your home is bearproofed. Make sure you have a trash can that can lock. This will prevent the bear from going through it for food. Also, make sure your car doors and homes are locked. Bears are smart and can find their way inside and destroy your property.

Another tip homeowners should follow is putting away those birdfeeders. Park Rangers say this is a high calorie food with lots of fat that bears really love. This will make the bear return frequently for food and in worse cases, get violent if they are not getting fed.

“The reason we try to stop that is it is never good to have a habituated bear,” said Corey Alder, District Wildlife Manager, Colorado Springs Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “If it goes to an area where it’s supposed to get food and it does not receive it, it might turn a little aggressive.”

Alder tells 11 News there are about 20,000 bears spotted in Colorado each year. Right now is the perfect time to start bearproofing your property.

For full details on how to bearproof your home, you can click here.

