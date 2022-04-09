2 dogs killed in Aurora house fire Saturday

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora Fire rescue is investigating the cause of a fire at a single family home Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded just after 8 a.m. to a home near East Montview Boulevard and Elmira Street in Aurora. They were able to put water on the fire and get it under control.

Aurora Fire Rescue says two dogs were killed in the fire, despite life saving efforts; No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews have water on the fire and primary search underway. — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 9, 2022

