WANTED: Person suspected of squatting in an El Paso County home and stealing

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with identifying a person they believe squatted in an El Paso County home and then stole several items.

The alleged crime was brought to the attention of authorities on March 12 in the 10000 block of Burgess Road. The neighborhood is northeast of Colorado Springs. The sheriff’s office says they were notified by a real estate agent who was showing the home that there was evidence of a squatter living there. There was also evidence that items were taken from the home.

Based on the evidence, investigators believe they were able to track down surveillance photos of the suspect at a Walmart that can be viewed at the top of this article.

“The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-something thin white female with long brown hair wearing dark clothing and carrying a tan clutch wallet,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads.

If anyone has information on the identity of this person they are asked to call 719-520-7777.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.