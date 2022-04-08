Advertisement

WANTED: Person suspected of squatting in an El Paso County home and stealing

Person suspected of squatting and stealing.
Person suspected of squatting and stealing.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with identifying a person they believe squatted in an El Paso County home and then stole several items.

The alleged crime was brought to the attention of authorities on March 12 in the 10000 block of Burgess Road. The neighborhood is northeast of Colorado Springs. The sheriff’s office says they were notified by a real estate agent who was showing the home that there was evidence of a squatter living there. There was also evidence that items were taken from the home.

Based on the evidence, investigators believe they were able to track down surveillance photos of the suspect at a Walmart that can be viewed at the top of this article.

“The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-something thin white female with long brown hair wearing dark clothing and carrying a tan clutch wallet,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads.

If anyone has information on the identity of this person they are asked to call 719-520-7777.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members
LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.
Colorado officer accused of beating teen is boyfriend of the woman accused of raping the same teen, according to arrest papers
Rendering of "The Sunset" planned for Colorado Springs.
8,000-seat music amphitheater planned for Colorado Springs near North Gate Boulevard and I-25
On Wednesday night before midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of...
Burglary turned into chase with police, ended in deadly crash in Colorado Springs
Arrest made.
Arrest made after a girl reported missing from Colorado was located

Latest News

State leaders gathered today to discuss the drug's deadly impact.
WATCH - Colorado authorities declare fentanyl crisis
4/7/22.
Good luck Megan Hiler! Her last day at KKTV was earlier this week!
Stabbing attack.
‘This was a very violent crime,’ stabbing suspect arrested in Colorado Springs
On Wednesday night before midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of...
WATCH: Burglary turned into chase with police, ended in deadly crash in Colorado Springs